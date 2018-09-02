TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT through WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
206 PM CDT Sun Sep 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather