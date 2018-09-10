TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
256 PM CDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
