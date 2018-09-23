TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018
080 FPUS54 KLUB 232013
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
TXZ035-240945-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ026-240945-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ021-240945-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ022-240945-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ023-240945-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ024-240945-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ025-240945-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ027-240945-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ028-240945-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-240945-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-240945-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-240945-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ032-240945-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-240945-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ034-240945-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ036-240945-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ037-240945-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ038-240945-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ039-240945-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ040-240945-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ041-240945-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ042-240945-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ043-240945-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ044-240945-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
