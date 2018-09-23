TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018

_____

080 FPUS54 KLUB 232013

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

TXZ035-240945-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-240945-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-240945-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-240945-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-240945-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-240945-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-240945-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-240945-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ028-240945-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ029-240945-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-240945-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-240945-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-240945-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-240945-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ034-240945-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-240945-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-240945-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-240945-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-240945-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-240945-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-240945-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-240945-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ043-240945-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-240945-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

313 PM CDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather