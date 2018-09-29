TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

275 FPUS54 KLUB 292019

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

TXZ035-300915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-300915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-300915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-300915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ023-300915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-300915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-300915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-300915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-300915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ029-300915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-300915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-300915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-300915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ033-300915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-300915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-300915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-300915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-300915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-300915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-300915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ041-300915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ042-300915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-300915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-300915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

319 PM CDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather