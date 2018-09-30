TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
TXZ035-302130-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ026-302130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ021-302130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ022-302130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ023-302130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ024-302130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ025-302130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ027-302130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ028-302130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ029-302130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ030-302130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ031-302130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ032-302130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ033-302130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ034-302130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ036-302130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ037-302130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ038-302130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ039-302130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ040-302130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ041-302130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ042-302130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ043-302130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ044-302130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
401 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
