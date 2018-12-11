TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

841 FPUS54 KLUB 110956

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

TXZ035-112215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ026-112215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ021-112215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Colder. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ022-112215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Colder. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ023-112215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Colder. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ024-112215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ025-112215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ027-112215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ028-112215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Colder. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ029-112215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Colder. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ030-112215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Colder. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-112215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny then becoming partly sunny late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ032-112215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ033-112215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ034-112215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ036-112215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ037-112215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ038-112215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ039-112215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ040-112215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ041-112215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ042-112215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ043-112215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ044-112215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

356 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

