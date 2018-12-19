TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy freezing
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy freezing fog in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
330 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
