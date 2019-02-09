TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ026-101015-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ021-101015-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ022-101015-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ023-101015-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ024-101015-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ025-101015-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ027-101015-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ028-101015-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ029-101015-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ030-101015-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ031-101015-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ032-101015-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ033-101015-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ034-101015-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ036-101015-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas
of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ037-101015-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ038-101015-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ039-101015-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ040-101015-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ041-101015-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas
of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ042-101015-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ043-101015-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ044-101015-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
217 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
