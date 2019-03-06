TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
TXZ035-062215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ026-062215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ021-062215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ022-062215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ023-062215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ024-062215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ025-062215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ027-062215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ028-062215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ029-062215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ030-062215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ031-062215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ032-062215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ033-062215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ034-062215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ036-062215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ037-062215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ038-062215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ039-062215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ040-062215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ041-062215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ042-062215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ043-062215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ044-062215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
327 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
