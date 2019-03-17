TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

TXZ035-172115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ026-172115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-172115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-172115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-172115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-172115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-172115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-172115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-172115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-172115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ030-172115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-172115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ032-172115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-172115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ034-172115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-172115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ037-172115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-172115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-172115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-172115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-172115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-172115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-172115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-172115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

308 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

