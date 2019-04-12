TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019

649 FPUS54 KLUB 120859

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

TXZ035-122130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain and occasional snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-122130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and occasional snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and occasional snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-122130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ022-122130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Rain and snow. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-122130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

occasional snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-122130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain and occasional snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

occasional snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ025-122130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and occasional snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

occasional snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-122130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ028-122130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ029-122130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ030-122130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and occasional snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

occasional snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-122130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms and showers likely in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and occasional snow. No

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

occasional snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-122130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and occasional snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-122130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-122130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain and occasional snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ036-122130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms and showers likely in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and occasional snow. No

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ037-122130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms and showers likely in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-122130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms and showers likely in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-122130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ040-122130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-122130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms and chance of showers

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Much colder. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ042-122130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms and showers likely in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-122130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms and showers likely in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-122130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

359 AM CDT Fri Apr 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms and showers likely in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather