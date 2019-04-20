TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
303 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
