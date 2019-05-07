TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2019

_____

778 FPUS54 KLUB 070808

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

TXZ035-072130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-072130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-072130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-072130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-072130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-072130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-072130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-072130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-072130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ029-072130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-072130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-072130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-072130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-072130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-072130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ036-072130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-072130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-072130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-072130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ040-072130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ041-072130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ042-072130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-072130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-072130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

308 AM CDT Tue May 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather