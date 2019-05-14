TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019

765 FPUS54 KLUB 140816

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

TXZ035-142145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90.

TXZ026-142145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ021-142145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ022-142145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ023-142145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ024-142145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ025-142145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

TXZ027-142145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ028-142145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ029-142145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ030-142145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ031-142145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

TXZ032-142145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ033-142145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ034-142145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-142145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-142145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ038-142145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

TXZ039-142145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-142145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-142145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-142145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ043-142145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

TXZ044-142145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

316 AM CDT Tue May 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

