Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

TXZ035-232115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ026-232115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ021-232115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ022-232115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ023-232115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ024-232115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ025-232115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ027-232115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ028-232115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ029-232115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ030-232115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ031-232115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ032-232115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ033-232115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ034-232115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ036-232115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ037-232115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ038-232115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ039-232115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ040-232115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ041-232115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ042-232115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ043-232115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ044-232115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

409 AM CDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

