TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
_____
500 FPUS54 KLUB 050827
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
TXZ035-052115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ026-052115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ021-052115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ022-052115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ023-052115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ024-052115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ025-052115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ027-052115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ028-052115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-052115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-052115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-052115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ032-052115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ033-052115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ034-052115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ036-052115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. North winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ037-052115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ038-052115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ039-052115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ040-052115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ041-052115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ042-052115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ043-052115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ044-052115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
327 AM CDT Wed Jun 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather