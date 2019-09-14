TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019
_____
822 FPUS54 KLUB 140833
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
TXZ035-142115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ026-142115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ021-142115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ022-142115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ023-142115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ024-142115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ025-142115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ027-142115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ028-142115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ029-142115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ030-142115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ031-142115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ032-142115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ033-142115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ034-142115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ036-142115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ037-142115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ038-142115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ039-142115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ040-142115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ041-142115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ042-142115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ043-142115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-142115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
333 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather