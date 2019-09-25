TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
_____
150 FPUS54 KLUB 250642
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
TXZ035-250915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ026-250915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ021-250915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ022-250915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ023-250915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ024-250915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ025-250915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ027-250915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ028-250915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-250915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-250915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-250915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ032-250915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ033-250915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ034-250915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ036-250915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ037-250915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ038-250915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ039-250915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ040-250915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ041-250915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ042-250915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ043-250915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ044-250915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
142 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
