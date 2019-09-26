TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

_____

796 FPUS54 KLUB 260921

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

TXZ035-262200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ026-262200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-262200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-262200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ023-262200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-262200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-262200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-262200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ028-262200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ029-262200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ030-262200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ031-262200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-262200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-262200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ034-262200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ036-262200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-262200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-262200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-262200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-262200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-262200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-262200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-262200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-262200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

421 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather