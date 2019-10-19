TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

409 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

