TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
_____
382 FPUS54 KLUB 050903
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
TXZ035-052230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ026-052230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ021-052230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ022-052230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ023-052230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ024-052230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ025-052230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ027-052230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ028-052230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ029-052230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ030-052230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ031-052230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ032-052230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ033-052230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ034-052230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ036-052230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ037-052230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ038-052230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ039-052230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ040-052230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ041-052230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ042-052230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ043-052230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. South winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ044-052230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
303 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather