TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-092230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ021-092230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ022-092230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-092230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ024-092230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ025-092230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-092230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ028-092230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ029-092230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ030-092230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ031-092230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-092230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-092230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-092230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-092230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-092230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-092230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ039-092230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain, snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-092230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-092230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-092230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-092230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-092230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

316 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

