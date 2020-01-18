TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

TXZ035-182300-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ026-182300-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ021-182300-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-182300-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-182300-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-182300-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-182300-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ027-182300-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-182300-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-182300-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ030-182300-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ031-182300-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ032-182300-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ033-182300-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-182300-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-182300-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ037-182300-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-182300-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ039-182300-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ040-182300-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ041-182300-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ042-182300-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ043-182300-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ044-182300-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

336 AM CST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

