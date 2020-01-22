TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 21, 2020

517 FPUS54 KLUB 220915

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

TXZ035-222215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ026-222215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-222215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-222215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-222215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-222215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ025-222215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-222215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-222215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-222215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-222215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-222215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-222215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-222215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-222215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-222215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ037-222215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-222215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-222215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-222215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-222215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-222215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-222215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-222215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

315 AM CST Wed Jan 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

