TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020

116 FPUS54 KLUB 150949

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

TXZ035-152215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ026-152215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ021-152215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ022-152215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

TXZ023-152215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ024-152215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ025-152215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ027-152215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ028-152215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ029-152215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ030-152215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ031-152215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ032-152215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ033-152215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ034-152215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ036-152215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ037-152215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ038-152215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ039-152215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ040-152215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ041-152215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ042-152215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ043-152215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ044-152215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

349 AM CST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

