TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 17, 2020

_____

016 FPUS54 KLUB 181013

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

TXZ035-182215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-182215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-182215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain,

snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-182215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain,

snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-182215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain,

snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-182215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain, snow and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow,

rain and light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-182215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-182215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-182215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-182215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain,

snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-182215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain, snow and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

and light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-182215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-182215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-182215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-182215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-182215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-182215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-182215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ039-182215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-182215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-182215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-182215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-182215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the morning. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ044-182215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

413 AM CST Tue Feb 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain, snow and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, snow and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather