TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

TXZ035-042215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ026-042215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ021-042215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-042215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-042215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ024-042215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ025-042215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ027-042215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ028-042215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ029-042215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ030-042215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ031-042215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ032-042215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ033-042215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ034-042215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ036-042215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ037-042215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ038-042215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ039-042215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ040-042215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ041-042215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ042-042215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ043-042215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ044-042215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

327 AM CST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

