TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the upper

60s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Thunderstorms through the day. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Thunderstorms through the day. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs around 70.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely late in the morning. Thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

303 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely late in the morning. Thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower

70s.

