TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

525 FPUS54 KLUB 010742

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

TXZ035-012115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-012115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-012115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ022-012115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ023-012115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ024-012115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-012115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-012115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ028-012115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ029-012115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-012115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-012115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-012115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-012115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ034-012115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-012115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-012115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-012115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-012115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ040-012115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-012115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-012115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-012115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-012115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather