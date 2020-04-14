TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
340 FPUS54 KLUB 140832
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
TXZ035-142130-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ026-142130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Snow likely and slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow late
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ021-142130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Patchy
freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ022-142130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ023-142130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Snow likely and
slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of snow late in the morning. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ024-142130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Snow likely and
slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and snow late in the morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ025-142130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Snow likely and slight chance of rain early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow late in the
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ027-142130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of snow early in the morning, then mostly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ028-142130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ029-142130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Snow likely early in the morning. No snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ030-142130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Snow likely and slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ031-142130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Snow likely and slight chance of rain early in the
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ032-142130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Snow likely and slight chance of showers early in the
morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ033-142130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ034-142130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ036-142130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ037-142130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ038-142130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ039-142130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ040-142130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ041-142130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ042-142130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ043-142130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ044-142130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
332 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
