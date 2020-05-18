TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

TXZ035-182115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ026-182115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-182115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-182115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-182115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-182115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-182115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-182115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ028-182115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ029-182115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-182115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-182115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-182115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-182115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ034-182115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ036-182115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-182115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-182115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ039-182115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-182115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-182115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-182115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-182115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-182115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

315 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

