TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020

770 FPUS54 KLUB 120817

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

TXZ035-122115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-122115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-122115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-122115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-122115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-122115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-122115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-122115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-122115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-122115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-122115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-122115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-122115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-122115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-122115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-122115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-122115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-122115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-122115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-122115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-122115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-122115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-122115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-122115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

317 AM CDT Fri Jun 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

