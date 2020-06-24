TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
TXZ035-242115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ026-242115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ021-242115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ022-242115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ023-242115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ024-242115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ025-242115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ027-242115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ028-242115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ029-242115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ030-242115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ031-242115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ032-242115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ033-242115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ034-242115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ036-242115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ037-242115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ038-242115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ039-242115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ040-242115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ041-242115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ042-242115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ043-242115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ044-242115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
259 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
