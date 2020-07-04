TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
_____
830 FPUS54 KLUB 040807
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
TXZ035-042145-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ026-042145-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ021-042145-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ022-042145-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ023-042145-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ024-042145-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ025-042145-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ027-042145-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ028-042145-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ029-042145-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ030-042145-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ031-042145-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ032-042145-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ033-042145-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ034-042145-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ036-042145-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ037-042145-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ038-042145-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ039-042145-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ040-042145-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ041-042145-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ042-042145-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ043-042145-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ044-042145-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
307 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather