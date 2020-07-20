TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
TXZ035-200915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ026-200915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ021-200915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms before daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ022-200915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms before daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ023-200915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ024-200915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ025-200915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the late evening and early morning, then partly cloudy before
daybreak. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ027-200915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms before daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ028-200915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ029-200915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ030-200915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ031-200915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ032-200915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ033-200915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ034-200915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ036-200915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ037-200915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ038-200915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ039-200915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ040-200915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ041-200915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ042-200915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ043-200915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ044-200915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
935 PM CDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
