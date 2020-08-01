TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

264 FPUS54 KLUB 010840

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

TXZ035-012115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-012115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ021-012115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ022-012115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ023-012115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ024-012115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ025-012115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ027-012115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-012115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-012115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ030-012115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ031-012115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-012115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ033-012115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ034-012115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ036-012115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-012115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ038-012115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ039-012115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ040-012115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ041-012115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ042-012115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ043-012115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ044-012115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

340 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

