TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
032 FPUS54 KLUB 040758
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
TXZ035-042115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ026-042115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ021-042115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ022-042115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ023-042115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ024-042115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ025-042115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ027-042115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ028-042115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ029-042115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ030-042115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ031-042115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ032-042115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ033-042115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ034-042115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ036-042115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ037-042115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ038-042115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ039-042115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ040-042115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ041-042115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ042-042115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ043-042115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
TXZ044-042115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
258 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
