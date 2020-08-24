TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

800 FPUS54 KLUB 241937

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

TXZ035-250915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ026-250915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ021-250915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-250915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-250915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-250915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-250915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-250915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ028-250915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-250915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-250915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ031-250915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-250915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ033-250915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ034-250915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ036-250915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-250915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ038-250915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ039-250915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ040-250915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ041-250915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ042-250915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ043-250915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ044-250915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather