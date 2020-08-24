TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
800 FPUS54 KLUB 241937
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
TXZ035-250915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ026-250915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ021-250915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ022-250915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ023-250915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ024-250915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ025-250915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-250915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ028-250915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ029-250915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ030-250915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ031-250915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ032-250915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ033-250915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ034-250915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ036-250915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ037-250915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ038-250915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ039-250915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ040-250915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ041-250915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ042-250915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ043-250915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ044-250915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
237 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather