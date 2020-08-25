TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
148 FPUS54 KLUB 251929
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
TXZ035-260915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-260915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-260915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-260915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-260915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-260915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-260915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-260915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ028-260915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-260915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-260915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-260915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-260915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-260915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-260915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-260915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ037-260915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-260915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ039-260915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-260915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-260915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-260915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ043-260915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ044-260915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
