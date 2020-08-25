TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

148 FPUS54 KLUB 251929

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

TXZ035-260915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-260915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-260915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-260915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-260915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-260915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-260915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-260915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-260915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-260915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-260915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-260915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-260915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-260915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-260915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-260915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-260915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-260915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-260915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-260915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-260915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-260915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-260915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-260915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

229 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather