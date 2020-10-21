TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

740 FPUS54 KLUB 210802

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

TXZ035-210915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-210915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ021-210915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ022-210915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ023-210915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ024-210915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ025-210915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ027-210915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ028-210915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ029-210915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ030-210915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ031-210915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ032-210915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ033-210915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ034-210915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ036-210915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ037-210915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ038-210915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ039-210915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ040-210915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ041-210915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ042-210915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ043-210915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ044-210915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

302 AM CDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

