TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

763 FPUS54 KLUB 230809

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

TXZ035-232115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, slight

chance of rain and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light

sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-232115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and slight

chance of rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ021-232115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of light sleet and

slight chance of light freezing rain. Windy. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain, light freezing rain

and slight chance of light sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain and slight chance

of light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ022-232115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light freezing rain.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of light sleet and

slight chance of light freezing rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ023-232115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light sleet and slight

chance of light freezing rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing rain

and slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ024-232115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and slight

chance of rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light sleet, slight chance

of rain and light freezing rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ025-232115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and slight

chance of rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing rain,

light sleet and slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-232115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and slight

chance of rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of light sleet, slight

chance of rain and light freezing rain. Breezy. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ028-232115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and slight

chance of rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light sleet, slight chance

of light freezing rain and rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing

rain. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ029-232115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ030-232115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light freezing rain.

Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light

sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-232115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and slight

chance of rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely, slight chance of rain

and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light

sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-232115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and

slight chance of light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing rain,

slight chance of rain and light sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-232115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-232115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-232115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely, slight chance of rain

and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light

sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-232115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Windy. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely, slight chance of rain

and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light

sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-232115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely, slight chance of rain

and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain, light freezing rain

and slight chance of light sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TXZ039-232115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, light

sleet and slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-232115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

30.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, slight

chance of rain and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light

sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-232115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light

sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-232115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely, slight chance of rain

and light sleet. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light

sleet. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-232115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Windy. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely, slight chance of rain

and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of light freezing rain, slight chance of rain and light

sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-232115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

309 AM CDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Windy, colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of light freezing rain, slight

chance of rain and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain, light freezing rain

and slight chance of light sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

