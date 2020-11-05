TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

448 FPUS54 KLUB 050911

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

TXZ035-052215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-052215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ021-052215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-052215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-052215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ024-052215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-052215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-052215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ028-052215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-052215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-052215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-052215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-052215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-052215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ034-052215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ036-052215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-052215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-052215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ039-052215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ040-052215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ041-052215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ042-052215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ043-052215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-052215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

311 AM CST Thu Nov 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

