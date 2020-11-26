TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

TXZ035-261030-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-261030-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-261030-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ022-261030-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ023-261030-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ024-261030-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ025-261030-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ027-261030-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ028-261030-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ029-261030-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ030-261030-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ031-261030-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ032-261030-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ033-261030-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ034-261030-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ036-261030-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ037-261030-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ038-261030-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-261030-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ040-261030-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ041-261030-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ042-261030-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ043-261030-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ044-261030-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

