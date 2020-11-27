TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020

613 FPUS54 KLUB 270859

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

TXZ035-272230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-272230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and light freezing

rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ021-272230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ022-272230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ023-272230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, showers likely

and chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ024-272230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers, snow showers likely

and chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ025-272230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ027-272230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers and

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ028-272230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers and

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers,

showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ029-272230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ030-272230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers, snow showers likely

and chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ031-272230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ032-272230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers likely and chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ033-272230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers, showers

and light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ034-272230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Chance of showers, light

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ036-272230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, chance of

light freezing rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ037-272230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ038-272230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ039-272230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ040-272230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers, light freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ041-272230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ042-272230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ043-272230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ044-272230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

259 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather