TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

479 FPUS54 KLUB 020920

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

TXZ035-022215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-022215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Chance of showers

through the day. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ021-022215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-022215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ023-022215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ024-022215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-022215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow

showers late in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ027-022215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-022215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-022215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ030-022215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-022215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers late in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ032-022215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of showers and snow showers late in the

morning. Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ033-022215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-022215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-022215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-022215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ038-022215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ039-022215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-022215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-022215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-022215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-022215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-022215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

320 AM CST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

