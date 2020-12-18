TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

_____

726 FPUS54 KLUB 180909

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

TXZ035-182215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ026-182215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ021-182215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ022-182215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ023-182215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ024-182215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ025-182215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ027-182215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ028-182215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ029-182215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ030-182215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ031-182215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ032-182215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ033-182215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ034-182215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ036-182215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ037-182215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ038-182215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ039-182215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ040-182215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ041-182215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ042-182215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ043-182215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ044-182215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

309 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather