TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

577 FPUS54 KLUB 290932

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

TXZ035-292230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain

and areas of drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny early in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain, snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain, snow and chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-292230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain and areas of

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ021-292230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with areas of

drizzle and slight chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle late in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, colder. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ022-292230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain

and areas of drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain late in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow. Lows around 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-292230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely or

areas of drizzle and light freezing rain likely early in the

morning, then cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle

late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows around 19.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ024-292230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain or light freezing rain

likely and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain, light

freezing rain and slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-292230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain and areas of drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Slight

chance of rain and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-292230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with areas of

drizzle and slight chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle late in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ028-292230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain

and areas of drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain late in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain. Lows

around 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-292230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain

and areas of drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny early in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny with slight chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows around 19.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-292230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain likely and areas of

drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain, snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light

freezing rain, slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain, light

freezing rain and slight chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-292230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain and

areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain, snow likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-292230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain and areas of

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain, light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-292230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with areas of

drizzle and slight chance of rain early in the morning, then

partly sunny with areas of drizzle late in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain in the evening. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-292230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain

and areas of drizzle early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain late in the

morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the evening. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain. Lows

around 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-292230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain likely and areas of

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain, light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-292230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain likely

and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet,

slight chance of light freezing rain and snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain, snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-292230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain likely and

areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph in the late evening and after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet,

slight chance of light freezing rain and snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ039-292230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with areas of

drizzle and slight chance of rain early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle late in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain, snow and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-292230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain early in the

morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain, light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-292230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light sleet, slight

chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain,

snow and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of light

freezing rain, slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-292230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain

and areas of drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy early in

the afternoon. Partly sunny with slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet,

snow and slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of rain,

light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a chance

of rain, light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-292230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and areas of

drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph in the late evening and after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of rain, snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet in the

evening, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ044-292230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

332 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle early

in the morning, then areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain

late in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late

evening and after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet in the

evening, then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

