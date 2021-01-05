TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

025 FPUS54 KLUB 050844

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

TXZ035-052245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ026-052245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ021-052245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ022-052245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ023-052245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ024-052245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ025-052245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ027-052245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ028-052245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ029-052245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ030-052245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ031-052245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ032-052245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ033-052245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ034-052245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ036-052245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ037-052245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ038-052245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ039-052245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ040-052245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ041-052245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ042-052245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ043-052245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ044-052245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

244 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

