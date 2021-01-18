TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021 _____ 841 FPUS54 KLUB 180917 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 TXZ035-182215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ026-182215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ021-182215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ022-182215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ023-182215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ024-182215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ025-182215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ027-182215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ028-182215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ029-182215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ030-182215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ031-182215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ032-182215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ033-182215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ034-182215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ036-182215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ037-182215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ038-182215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ039-182215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ040-182215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ041-182215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ042-182215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ043-182215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ044-182215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 317 AM CST Mon Jan 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$