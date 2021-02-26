TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

316 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

